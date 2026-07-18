J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 14.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 4031.72 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 14.47% to Rs 277.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 4031.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3352.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4031.723352.5316.0720.51572.89635.57406.15489.15277.47324.42

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