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J K Cements consolidated net profit declines 14.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.26% to Rs 4031.72 crore

Net profit of J K Cements declined 14.47% to Rs 277.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 324.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.26% to Rs 4031.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3352.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4031.723352.53 20 OPM %16.0720.51 -PBDT572.89635.57 -10 PBT406.15489.15 -17 NP277.47324.42 -14

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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