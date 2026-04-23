J. Kumar Infra jumps on bagging orders worth over Rs 2,480 crore from Mumbai authorities

J. Kumar Infraprojects rallied 5.05% to Rs 540.85 after it has secured multiple contracts from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation and Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, with a combined project value of around Rs 2,480 crore.

The company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation for the design and construction of a pedestrian vestibule underground connecting the Science Centre Metro station and Worli Promenade through Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The total contract cost for the project stands at Rs 521.77 crore, with a completion timeline of 24 months.

In addition, the company has secured a major contract from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for multiple infrastructure works in Malad (West). The project includes construction of vehicular bridges, an elevated road over a nalla, additional connecting arms, and road widening works, along with a separate vehicular bridge connecting Lagoon Road to Infinity Mall.

The total contract value for the MCGM project is Rs 1,965.88 crore, of which J. Kumar Infraprojects share is 73%, translating to approximately Rs 1,435.09 crore. The execution period for this project is 42 months. The company clarified that both contracts have been awarded by domestic entities and do not fall under related party transactions. It also confirmed that promoters or group companies do not have any interest in the awarding entities. These order wins are expected to strengthen the companys order book and enhance its presence in urban infrastructure development, particularly in the Mumbai metropolitan region. J. Kumar Infraprojects undertakes construction of metro infrastructure, elevated corridors/flyovers, roads and road tunnels, civil works, and water infrastructure.