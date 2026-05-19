J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 3.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.90% to Rs 1585.39 crore

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects declined 3.99% to Rs 109.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 1585.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1632.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.18% to Rs 386.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 391.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 5723.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5693.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.