J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 5.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 1511.21 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects declined 5.62% to Rs 97.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 103.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 1511.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1483.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1511.211483.89 2 OPM %14.2014.62 -PBDT190.37189.38 1 PBT138.72144.73 -4 NP97.54103.35 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content