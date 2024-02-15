Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J Taparia Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

J Taparia Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of J Taparia Projects reported to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.150 0 OPM %-1366.670 -PBDT-2.05-0.02 -10150 PBT-2.05-0.02 -10150 NP-2.05-0.02 -10150

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

