Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Jackson Investments remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 OPM %46.1533.33 -PBDT0.060.05 20 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.040.04 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Defence Equal Weight Index

Modi's Navnirman consolidated net profit rises 26.36% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Next Story