Jagan Lamps standalone net profit declines 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.14% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net profit of Jagan Lamps declined 52.50% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.14% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.39% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.58% to Rs 42.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.