Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 186.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.54% to Rs 12.89 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps rose 186.49% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.54% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.898.98 44 OPM %13.6510.58 -PBDT1.750.86 103 PBT1.420.51 178 NP1.060.37 186
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