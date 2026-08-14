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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST
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Sales decline 48.78% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Jagat Trading Enterprises declined 83.33% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.78% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.82 -49 OPM %30.9573.17 -PBDT0.140.62 -77 PBT0.140.62 -77 NP0.090.54 -83

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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