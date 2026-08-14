Jagat Trading Enterprises standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.78% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Jagat Trading Enterprises declined 83.33% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.78% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.420.8230.9573.170.140.620.140.620.090.54

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