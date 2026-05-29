Jagatjit Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.40% to Rs 75.67 crore

Net Loss of Jagatjit Industries reported to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.40% to Rs 75.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 23.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.42% to Rs 253.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.