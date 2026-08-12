Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 12.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.54% to Rs 499.35 crore

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 12.49% to Rs 58.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 67.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 499.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 460.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.499.35460.0514.0213.8798.44109.9881.0290.3758.8467.24

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