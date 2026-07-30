Jagsonpal Pharma soars after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 13 cr

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals surged 10% to Rs 254.67 after the company reported a 22.15% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 13.18 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 10.79 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 8.76% YoY to Rs 82.23 crore during the quarter from Rs 75.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 22.52% YoY to Rs 17.68 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating EBITDA rose 21.4% YoY to Rs 19.1 crore from Rs 15.7 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.2% from 20.8% a year earlier, supported by operating leverage driven by improved medical representative (MR) productivity.

The company also highlighted the integration of Aequitas, which has a revenue base of Rs 53.3 crore. Management expects the acquisition to contribute to higher revenue and profitability from the second half of FY27 and is targeting EBITDA of more than Rs 10 crore by the second year after integration. Manish Gupta, managing director and CEO, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, said, Q1FY27 reflects sustained traction in our business, with revenue growing 9% YoY, driven by higher MR productivity and continued strength across our key brands. We significantly outperformed the industry, with Pharmarack reporting 18.9% growth for Jagsonpal versus 11.6% for the IPM, leading to a 4 ranks improvement to #88 in the Indian pharmaceutical market.