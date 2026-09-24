Jagsonpal Pharma to acquire Group Pharmaceuticals' wellness portfolio

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has entered into a business transfer agreement (BTA) with Group Pharmaceuticals to acquire its wellness portfolio on a going-concern basis through a slump sale.

The wellness portfolio of Group Pharmaceuticals recorded a turnover of Rs 24.6 crore during FY2025-26.

Under the transaction, Jagsonpal will pay an initial consideration of Rs 23.7 crore at closing. An additional consideration of up to Rs 23 crore will be linked to sales achieved during FY2027-28, taking the total consideration to a maximum of Rs 46.7 crore.

The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 1 November 2026, subject to fulfilment of the conditions precedent and other terms and conditions specified under the BTA.

The acquisition will provide Jagsonpal with an established portfolio of wellness products and an existing market presence. The company plans to integrate the portfolio with its existing commercial platform and capabilities and leverage its distribution network to create operating synergies. Manish Gupta, managing director, Jagsonpal stated: " The acquisition marks another meaningful step in our growth journey. It strengthens our pharmaceutical portfolio and expands our presence across complementary therapeutic segments especially in women healthcare, while remaining consistent with our asset-light and focused approach to growth. We remain focused on pursuing opportunities that complement our existing capabilities and create sustainable, long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Amrut Medhekar, chief operating officer, Jagsonpal stated: We are delighted to welcome this portfolio and the employees of the business into our organization, and are fully committed to ensuring their smooth and seamless integration. We are equally excited about this acquisition as we embark on our next phase of growth, expanding our field force, strengthening our pan-India presence and creating significant cross-selling opportunities across our portfolio. Together, we look forward to a seamless transition and unlocking the portfolios full growth potential by leveraging our established commercial infrastructure and strong execution capabilities. Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has portfolio of drugs focusing on gynaecology, orthopaedics, dermatology and child-care segments.