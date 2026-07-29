Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 22.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.76% to Rs 82.23 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 22.13% to Rs 13.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.76% to Rs 82.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales82.2375.61 9 OPM %20.9718.79 -PBDT19.8216.79 18 PBT17.6814.44 22 NP13.1910.80 22
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