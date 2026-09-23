Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals to acquire wellness portfolio of Group Pharmaceuticals

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) with Group Pharmaceuticals (Seller) on 23 September 2026, for acquisition of the Wellness Portfolio of the Seller, on a going-concern basis by way of slump sale, subject to the terms and conditions contained in the BTA.

The acquisition of the portfolio is in line with the Company's strategic objective of strengthening and expanding its pharmaceutical portfolio, enhancing its presence in the relevant therapeutic segments and expanding its market reach.

The cost of acquisition includes initial consideration of Rs 23.7 crore on closing. Additional consideration linked to FY 2027-28 sales of upto Rs 23.0 crore, subject to a total consideration cap of Rs 46.7 crore.