Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 1745.17 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 71.69% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 1745.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1589.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.71% to Rs 129.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 557.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 5784.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6350.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1745.171589.53 10 5784.276350.80 -9 OPM %5.288.36 -6.0413.65 - PBDT77.67134.52 -42 320.04871.78 -63 PBT45.75108.34 -58 194.89777.99 -75 NP21.3775.48 -72 129.95557.88 -77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 326.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Hira Automobile reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 18.9% in May 2026

Muzali Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story