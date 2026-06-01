Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit declines 71.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.79% to Rs 1745.17 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries declined 71.69% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.79% to Rs 1745.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1589.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.71% to Rs 129.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 557.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.92% to Rs 5784.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6350.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.