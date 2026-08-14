Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit rises 20.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.98% to Rs 1682.59 croreNet profit of Jai Balaji Industries rose 20.81% to Rs 85.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 1682.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1357.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1682.591357.17 24 OPM %9.009.36 -PBDT140.86125.30 12 PBT109.2894.68 15 NP85.2370.55 21
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