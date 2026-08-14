Jai Balaji Industries standalone net profit rises 20.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.98% to Rs 1682.59 crore

Net profit of Jai Balaji Industries rose 20.81% to Rs 85.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 1682.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1357.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1682.591357.179.009.36140.86125.30109.2894.6885.2370.55

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