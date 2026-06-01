Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 10.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 120.62 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp declined 10.80% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 120.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.35% to Rs 169.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 514.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.