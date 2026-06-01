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Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 10.80% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales decline 10.90% to Rs 120.62 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp declined 10.80% to Rs 20.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.90% to Rs 120.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.35% to Rs 169.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.65% to Rs 514.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 517.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales120.62135.37 -11 514.34517.70 -1 OPM %13.187.54 -10.5710.14 - PBDT30.1729.76 1 206.2794.15 119 PBT27.0626.93 0 194.5782.86 135 NP20.7423.25 -11 169.2766.55 154

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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