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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 72.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Jai Corp consolidated net profit declines 72.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.06% to Rs 157.58 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp declined 72.95% to Rs 28.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.06% to Rs 157.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 131.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales157.58131.25 20 OPM %15.076.25 -PBDT41.14111.73 -63 PBT37.99108.96 -65 NP28.21104.28 -73

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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