Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaihind Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Jaihind Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Jaihind Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 0.200.14 43 OPM %20.00-100.00 -15.0021.43 - PBDT0.01-0.02 LP 0.030.03 0 PBT0.01-0.02 LP 0.030.03 0 NP0-0.03 100 0.020.02 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 66.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Multiplus Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nirav Commercials standalone net profit rises 205.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story