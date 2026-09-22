Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2026.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2026.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 29.03 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 841.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27103 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd lost 5.29% to Rs 301.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd slipped 5.24% to Rs 3459. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77015 shares in the past one month.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd fell 5.23% to Rs 3243.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41288 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30369 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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