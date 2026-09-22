63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2026.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2026.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd crashed 6.14% to Rs 29.03 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 841.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27103 shares in the past one month. Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd lost 5.29% to Rs 301.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month. Kaynes Technology India Ltd slipped 5.24% to Rs 3459. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77015 shares in the past one month.