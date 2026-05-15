Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.30% to Rs 1823.97 crore

Net loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 12.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 28.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 1823.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1748.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 33.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 6399.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5779.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.