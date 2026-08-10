Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.93 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.41% to Rs 1508.37 crore

Net loss of Jain Irrigation Systems reported to Rs 14.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 13.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 2.41% to Rs 1508.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1545.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1508.371545.6510.8913.0064.0288.97-9.7320.93-14.9313.93

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