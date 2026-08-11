Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net loss of Jain Marmo Industries reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.330.44-24.2415.91-0.100.04-0.110.01-0.080

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