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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 75.86% to Rs 2724.46 crore

Net profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 22.78% to Rs 69.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.86% to Rs 2724.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1549.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2724.461549.25 76 OPM %3.975.80 -PBDT98.4980.85 22 PBT94.1177.82 21 NP69.4156.53 23

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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