Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.86% to Rs 2724.46 crore

Net profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 22.78% to Rs 69.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 75.86% to Rs 2724.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1549.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2724.461549.253.975.8098.4980.8594.1177.8269.4156.53

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