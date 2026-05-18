Jain Resource Recycling consolidated net profit rises 25.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 76.42% to Rs 3104.98 crore

Net profit of Jain Resource Recycling rose 25.70% to Rs 66.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.42% to Rs 3104.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1760.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.58% to Rs 347.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 223.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.43% to Rs 9543.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6429.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.