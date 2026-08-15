Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.08 croreJainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.28 -71 OPM %075.00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
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