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Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.30 crore

Jainco Projects (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.300.54 -44 0.750.73 3 OPM %73.3388.89 -73.3375.34 - PBDT00.04 -100 0.020.02 0 PBT00.04 -100 0.010.01 0 NP00.04 -100 0.010.01 0

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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