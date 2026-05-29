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Jainex Aamcol reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.19% to Rs 7.72 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.19% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 308.82% to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 26.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.725.93 30 26.7123.79 12 OPM %16.581.52 -13.335.72 - PBDT1.070.06 1683 3.171.07 196 PBT0.58-0.11 LP 1.990.43 363 NP0.52-0.07 LP 1.390.34 309

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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