Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 7.53 crore

Net profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 6.67% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.536.5114.8713.360.980.830.630.620.480.45

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