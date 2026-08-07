Jainex Aamcol standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 7.53 croreNet profit of Jainex Aamcol rose 6.67% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.536.51 16 OPM %14.8713.36 -PBDT0.980.83 18 PBT0.630.62 2 NP0.480.45 7
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