Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaipan Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Jaipan Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 29.04% to Rs 5.01 crore

Net profit of Jaipan Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.04% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1287.50% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 27.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.017.06 -29 27.3128.74 -5 OPM %4.995.52 -3.113.20 - PBDT0.080.15 -47 0.540.44 23 PBT0.060.07 -14 0.330.24 38 NP0.060.07 -14 3.330.24 1288

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 1.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Rapicut Carbides standalone net profit rises 96.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Munjal Showa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 60.72% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story