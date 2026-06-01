Jaipan Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.04% to Rs 5.01 crore

Net profit of Jaipan Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.04% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1287.50% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.98% to Rs 27.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.