Jaipan Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.33% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Jaipan Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.33% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5.206.073.652.470.150.120.100.050.100.05

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