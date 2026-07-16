Jaipan Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.33% to Rs 5.20 croreNet profit of Jaipan Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.33% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.206.07 -14 OPM %3.652.47 -PBDT0.150.12 25 PBT0.100.05 100 NP0.100.05 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content