Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit rises 68.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.16% to Rs 1775.70 croreNet profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures rose 68.57% to Rs 468.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 278.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.16% to Rs 1775.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1583.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1775.701583.16 12 OPM %42.7437.98 -PBDT687.69552.14 25 PBT570.43434.81 31 NP468.84278.13 69
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