Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.76, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 7.71% slide in NIFTY and a 5.66% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.76, down 1.62% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23294.15. The Sensex is at 74528.29, down 0.34%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has lost around 9.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37935.2, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 190.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 325.81 lakh shares in last one month.