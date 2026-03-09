Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 13.28, down 4.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.25% in NIFTY and a 13.14% in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.28, down 4.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.4% on the day, quoting at 23863.35. The Sensex is at 77131.01, down 2.27%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has eased around 12.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36319.6, down 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 207.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 281.67 lakh shares in last one month.