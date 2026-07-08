Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.28, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.91% slide in NIFTY and a 6.97% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.28, down 1.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24224.45. The Sensex is at 77600.28, down 0.74%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has eased around 7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39188.45, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 270.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 621.38 lakh shares in last one month.