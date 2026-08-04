Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 0.11%, up for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.78, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% jump in NIFTY and a 11.21% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.78, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.13% on the day, quoting at 24493.35. The Sensex is at 78419.2, down 0.28%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 6.16% in last one month.