Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 18.71%, up for five straight sessions

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 22.71, up 18.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.3% gain in NIFTY and a 14.77% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 22.71, up 18.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 23936.1. The Sensex is at 76035.12, up 0.03%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 13.83% in last one month.