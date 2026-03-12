Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5.78%, gains for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has dropped around 3.34% in last one month.