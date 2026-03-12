Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5.78%, gains for third straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5.78%, gains for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.43% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.45, up 5.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has dropped around 3.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 583.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 291.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NLC India Ltd soars 7%, up for third straight session

Adani Total Gas Ltd spurts 10.04%, gains for third straight session

Precision Wires tumbles as Middle East conflict disrupts shipments

Raymond Realty launches Rs 2,000-cr Ten X District 9 residential project in Thane

Uniparts India drops after CFO Rohit Maheshwari resigns; names Sandeep Taneja as successor

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story