Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 5%, up for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.96, up 5% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% jump in NIFTY and a 15.26% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.96, up 5% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 19.37% in last one month.