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James Warren Tea reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
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Sales decline 60.25% to Rs 3.24 crore

Net loss of James Warren Tea reported to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 43.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 60.25% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.75% to Rs 12.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.89% to Rs 111.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 165.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.248.15 -60 111.39165.99 -33 OPM %-523.46-182.33 -10.2418.84 - PBDT-24.52-12.45 -97 15.2235.70 -57 PBT-25.08-12.89 -95 13.3633.22 -60 NP-21.2743.84 PL 12.42101.40 -88

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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