Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 11.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit declines 11.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Total Operating Income rise 8.50% to Rs 3547.48 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank declined 11.50% to Rs 428.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 484.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.50% to Rs 3547.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3269.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income3547.483269.45 9 OPM %69.1267.56 -PBDT620.80659.36 -6 PBT620.80659.36 -6 NP428.80484.53 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 142.51% in the June 2026 quarter

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 265.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 110.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 43.82% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story