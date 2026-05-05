Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 37.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 1.87% to Rs 3273.34 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 37.23% to Rs 798.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 581.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 1.87% to Rs 3273.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3213.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.34% to Rs 2359.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2081.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 4.86% to Rs 13150.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12541.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.