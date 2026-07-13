Jammu & Kashmir Bank dropped 4.23% to Rs 184.51 on profit booking after a sharp rally in recent sessions.

The stock had surged 17.68% over the previous three trading sessions. It has gained 48.98% in the past three months and 69.71% over the past year.

The recent rally was triggered after the lender, on 1 July 2026, reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total business increased 20.36% year-on-year and 4.70% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,03,996 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Total deposits rose 16.75% year-on-year and 4.88% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,73,420 crore, while gross advances jumped 25.51% year-on-year and 4.48% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,30,576 crore.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 72,979 crore, up 7.48% year-on-year but down 3.31% quarter-on-quarter. The CASA ratio declined to 42.08% from 45.71% a year ago and 45.64% in the preceding quarter, a contraction of 363 basis points year-on-year and 356 basis points sequentially. Gross investments increased 0.91% year-on-year and 5.78% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 43,706 crore. The bank said the figures are provisional and subject to audit. Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir Bank on 2 July 2026 said it entered into corporate agency agreements with SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance Company to distribute their insurance products through its branch network. The agreements became effective from 2 July 2026 and are expected to strengthen the bank's bancassurance offerings.