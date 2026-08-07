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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.05% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 611.46 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries rose 6.05% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 611.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 573.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales611.46573.33 7 OPM %13.9213.30 -PBDT83.9177.63 8 PBT65.7164.50 2 NP48.5245.75 6

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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