Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jamshri Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net Loss of Jamshri Realty reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 7.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.521.68 -10 7.127.03 1 OPM %16.457.14 -28.659.53 - PBDT-0.03-0.15 80 0.80-0.03 LP PBT-0.30-0.41 27 -0.14-1.37 90 NP-0.20-0.46 57 -0.19-1.24 85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allcargo Terminals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit declines 15.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit rises 26.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Ramco Systems consolidated net profit rises 371.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Rossell India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story