Jamshri Realty standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 1.69 croreNet profit of Jamshri Realty rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.691.84 -8 OPM %39.0530.98 -PBDT0.450.32 41 PBT0.180.10 80 NP0.180.09 100
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