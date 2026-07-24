Jamshri Realty standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.15% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Jamshri Realty rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.691.8439.0530.980.450.320.180.100.180.09

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