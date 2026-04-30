Jana SFB clocks PAT of Rs 139.82 crore in Q4; provisions rise to Rs 194.90 crore

Jana Small Finance Bank has reported 13.2% rise in net profit to Rs 139.82 crore on a 20.6% increase in total income to Rs 1710.19 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Net interest income improved by 26.7% to Rs 736 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 581 crore in Q4 FY25.

Operating expenditure for the period under review was Rs 1375.48 crore, up 20.6% YoY.

Accordingly, operating profit in the March 2026 quarter jumped 20.7% to Rs 334.72 crore from Rs 277.42 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions & contingencies added up to Rs 194.90 crore in Q4 FY26, up 23.7% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 139.82 crore, up by 16.7% from Rs 119.84 crore in Q4 FY25. For FY26, the bank has posted net profit and total income of Rs 326.43 crore (down 34.9% YoY) and Rs 6,374.76 crore (up 17.0% YoY), respectively. The gross NPA ratio declined to 2.46% as on March 2026 as against 2.71% as on March 2025. Net NPAs came in at 0.92% in Q4 FY26 as compared with 0.94% in Q4 FY25. As on 31 March 2026, deposits amounted to Rs 35,784 crore (up 22.9% YoY) while advances added up to Rs 33,828 crore (up 24.6% YoY).

Capital Adequacy ratio at 19.4% with Tier-1 CRAR of 17.5% as on 31 March 2026. Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said: "Q4 FY26 has been a strong and encouraging quarter for the Bank, reflecting the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. We have delivered both on quantity and quality and see it sustaining into next FY. As we move into the new financial year, we remain cautiously optimistic. While the macroeconomic environment continues to evolve, we are confident in our ability to sustain growth momentum while maintaining prudent risk management and strong governance standards. We remain committed to sustaining the turnaround of Q4 into next FY."