Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 13.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.02% to Rs 1444.59 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 13.23% to Rs 139.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.02% to Rs 1444.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1183.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.90% to Rs 326.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.59% to Rs 5352.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4671.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.