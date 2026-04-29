Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 13.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 13.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Total Operating Income rise 22.02% to Rs 1444.59 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 13.23% to Rs 139.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.02% to Rs 1444.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1183.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.90% to Rs 326.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 501.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 14.59% to Rs 5352.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4671.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1444.591183.85 22 5352.874671.31 15 OPM %40.3741.25 -38.5643.12 - PBDT139.82119.84 17 326.43473.68 -31 PBT139.82119.84 17 326.43473.68 -31 NP139.82123.48 13 326.43501.42 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 25.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Indiabulls reports consolidated net profit of Rs 196.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

IIFL Finance consolidated net profit rises 182.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Power consolidated net profit rises 52.34% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story