Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.08% to Rs 1514.53 croreNet profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 52.29% to Rs 155.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.08% to Rs 1514.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1240.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1514.531240.65 22 OPM %43.6039.58 -PBDT155.23101.93 52 PBT155.23101.93 52 NP155.23101.93 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content