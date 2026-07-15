Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.08% to Rs 1514.53 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 52.29% to Rs 155.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.08% to Rs 1514.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1240.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1514.531240.6543.6039.58155.23101.93155.23101.93155.23101.93

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