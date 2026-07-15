Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 52.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Total Operating Income rise 22.08% to Rs 1514.53 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank rose 52.29% to Rs 155.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 101.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 22.08% to Rs 1514.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1240.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1514.531240.65 22 OPM %43.6039.58 -PBDT155.23101.93 52 PBT155.23101.93 52 NP155.23101.93 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dharti Proteins reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Key Corp standalone net profit rises 17.41% in the June 2026 quarter

HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 11.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit rises 127.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 14.68% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story